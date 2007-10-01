Cancel Services Quickly

Sometimes, cancelling a service that you don't want or need anymore can be a giant pain in the behind. However, calling outside of regular business hours might turn the tide your way:
The biggest tip is to call well outside of normal business hours — in my company, customer service was open 24/7, but the retention department closed in the evening. If you call, say, before bed, or during the middle of the night, you'll just be talking to a regular CS rep who has no incentive whatsoever to keep you as a customer. It can turn a twenty minute phone call into a two minute phone call.
If you've ever had to deal with pushy reps this could be a lifesaver. What's your best tip for getting out of services you don't want? Thoughts in the comments.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink