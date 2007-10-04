Buy the Right Size TV to Fit Your Space

If you're finally taking the plunge to the world of HDTV, it's tempting to go out and buy the biggest screen you can afford. But before you whip out your wallet and plop down for a 65-inch HDTV, make sure you take your practical viewing distance into account with CNET's simple TV-viewing distances chart. For example, if you want to buy that 65 incher, you'd better be able to veg out at least 8.1 feet away from the screen. Want some more HDTV buying tips? Check out our HDTV guide.