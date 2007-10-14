Buy Books on a Thursday to Grab a Bargain

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

bookshelf.png US-centric: If you're looking for a way to make your book money go a little further, try buying books on a Thursday. Financial blog Everything Finance has more:

Why: Price compare between major chains Borders and Barnes & Noble. The former releases its weekly sales and coupons on every Thursday; the latter, every Tuesday.

This particular tip is for the brick and mortar shops; if you're looking for even more ways to get your book on, try a few literary hacks.

For the Frugal Mind: Cheapest days to shop [Everything Finance]

