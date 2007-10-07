Business Meals on a Budget

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Financial blog The Simple Dollar has written up a few tips on how to deal with those inevitable business lunches - and how to keep costs to a minimum.

  • I drink a large amount of water just before leaving.
  • Suggest carpooling.
  • Order water as the drink (it's free).
  • Order something inexpensive but filling.
  • Participate strongly in the conversation - this keeps you from spending too much on the meal.

What's your best budget tip for business meals? Thoughts in the comments.

How To Minimize The Cost (And Maximize The Benefit) Of Eating Out For Business [The Simple Dollar]

