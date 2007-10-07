Business Meals on a Budget

Financial blog The Simple Dollar has written up a few tips on how to deal with those inevitable business lunches - and how to keep costs to a minimum.
- I drink a large amount of water just before leaving.
- Suggest carpooling.
- Order water as the drink (it's free).
- Order something inexpensive but filling.
- Participate strongly in the conversation - this keeps you from spending too much on the meal.
What's your best budget tip for business meals? Thoughts in the comments.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink