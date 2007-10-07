Business Meals on a Budget

Financial blog The Simple Dollar has written up a few tips on how to deal with those inevitable business lunches - and how to keep costs to a minimum.

I drink a large amount of water just before leaving.

Suggest carpooling.

Order water as the drink (it's free).

Order something inexpensive but filling.

Participate strongly in the conversation - this keeps you from spending too much on the meal.

What's your best budget tip for business meals? Thoughts in the comments.