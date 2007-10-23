Build your wild self with the Bronx Zoo

Here's one for the kids (or your inner child). New York's Bronx Zoo has a flash game on their website which lets you create an avatar of yourself, then add different animal body parts to create your 'wild self'. Each body part is labelled with the name of the animal it comes from, and there are even sound effects to let you hear what the animal sounds like. Educational and much more fun than creating a Mii on Nintendo's Wii - after all, the Wii doesn't let you try on a peacock tail or penguin's feet. :)

Build Your Wild Self [via Geekdad]