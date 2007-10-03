Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Build and Save YouTube Playlists with YouPlayer

youplayer 1.png Windows only: Create, save and play back YouTube playlists (they're even saved in classic Winamp M3U format) in your Firefox sidebar with Windows-only extension YouPlayer. After you install the extension, just open your YouPlayer sidebar to get started. From YouTube, you can drag and drop any video url from YouTube (like the search results page) and it's instantly added to your playlist. Of course YouTube has got its own built-in playlist feature, but with the YouPlayer extension it's easy to search YouTube and build playlists on-the-fly while videos are playing in the sidebar—making this ideal for building music playlists from YouTube. YouPlayer is free to download, currently Windows-only.

YouPlayer [Firefox Add-ons]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles