Build a Wi-Fi Adapter for Your Xbox 360 On the Cheap

Got an Xbox 360 but don't want to weave 100 feet of Ethernet cable through your living room or drop $100 bucks for the official Xbox Wi-Fi adapter—and you've got a nasty DIY streak? The Geeks Are Sexy weblog details how to roll your own cheap Xbox 360 Wi-Fi with a few feet of Cat 5 cable, a cheap wireless router, and the open source DD-WRT router firmware. When you're all done, you'll be using your tweaked router as a wireless receiver rather than transmitter. Not only will you get geek points for your hacked Xbox Wi-Fi, but you'll also save around $60—which you can put toward that Xbox Live subscription.