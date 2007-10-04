Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Build a Wi-Fi Adapter for Your Xbox 360 On the Cheap

xbox360.png

Got an Xbox 360 but don't want to weave 100 feet of Ethernet cable through your living room or drop $100 bucks for the official Xbox Wi-Fi adapter—and you've got a nasty DIY streak? The Geeks Are Sexy weblog details how to roll your own cheap Xbox 360 Wi-Fi with a few feet of Cat 5 cable, a cheap wireless router, and the open source DD-WRT router firmware. When you're all done, you'll be using your tweaked router as a wireless receiver rather than transmitter. Not only will you get geek points for your hacked Xbox Wi-Fi, but you'll also save around $60—which you can put toward that Xbox Live subscription.

HOW TO: Cheap Wireless For Your Xbox 360 [Geeks Are Sexy]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles