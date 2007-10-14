Build a Squirrel-Proof Bird Feeder for Under $10

Build a bird feeder that those pesky squirrels will not be able to get into with Instructables' step by step tutorial. Materials are all available at your local hardware store for less than $10 (your mileage may vary, but a quick walkthrough of my local big box priced me at around $12, so not much of a difference), and while the process is somewhat labour-intensive, it's still doable in under a couple of hours and will cost you less than the squirrel-proof feeders you can buy already made.