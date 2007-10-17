Build a Cheap DIY Dock for Your iPod Touch

DIY web site Instructables details how to make a free iPod touch dock with the MP3 player's slick packaging. As any iPod aficionado knows, iPods used to come bundled with docks. Now it seems only the iPod shuffle and iPhone get the privilege of free dockdom, which is why we've seen tonnes of DIY docks. Well, now we can add this DIY iPod touch dock to that list. Luckily its box is a fairly attractive starting point.