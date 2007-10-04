British Library goes digital

The venerable British Library will put more than 100,000 old books - previously unseen by the public - online in a mass digitisation program focused on 19th century books. Approximately 30 terabytes of storage will be needed to accommodate all the books, which will take 2 years to be scanned and placed online.
British Library books go digital [BBC news]
