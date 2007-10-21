Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Break Out of Your Routine by Clearing The Decks

same.pngRoutines are not necessarily bad things, but after doing the same thing day in and day out can dull your creative side. Web Worker Daily suggests that clearing your routine of everything you can spare to actually clear can serve to bring back some inspiration:

Sometimes you may find that you're slipping into your routine as a way to avoid focusing on a knotty problem. In that case, ask yourself how much of your routine you can simply skip for a day or two. Do you really need to read all those blogs today? Can the filing wait? Is instant coffee in the kitchen good enough? Slash your schedule to the bone and force yourself to spend time with the work that you're avoiding, instead of letting the tedium expand to fill the time available.

I find that simply walking away from the computer and doing something (anything!) else can really get me out of a rut. What's your best routine breaker? Let's hear in the comments.

4 Ways to Break Out of the Routine [Web Worker Daily]

