Blog Offline with Google Gears at Blog.gears

bloggears_slide.jpgInspiration for great blog posts can be fleeting, but a lack of internet access can leave ideas in the dust. Webapp Blog.gears uses Google Gears to synchronise with a Blogger account to bridge that gap. Blog.gears allows Blogger authors to create new posts and edit older ones and synchronises the data upon connection. The offline editor doesn't offer any of the rich text features as the online site, but it could work great for ideas you don't want to forget about later. Blog.gears requires a free Blogger account and Google Gears, and runs wherever Internet Explorer or Firefox do.

Blog.gears [via Google Operating System]

