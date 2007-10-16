BitTorrent: Bypass Firewalls and Bandwidth Throttling with SSH

If you've had trouble running your BitTorrent downloads around an overzealous firewall or ISP throttling, weblog TorrentSpy describes how to bypass any firewall or ISP throttle by running your BitTorrent traffic through SSH. You're likely to see a drop in download speed compared with a normal connection with this method, but if you're already missing out on your downloads altogether due to a firewall or throttling, it's better than nothing. Granted, some of these restrictions are in place for good reasons, but if you've felt the sting of BitTorrent throttling for no good reason, it's worth a go. Check out our primer on SSH and our big guide to BitTorrent if you want to bone up on either BitTorrent or SSH.