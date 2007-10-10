Battle of the Multi-Protocol IM Clients, Trillian vs. Adium

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

If you want to chat on several networks—like AIM, Yahoo Messenger and MSN—using one instant messenger client, on the Mac side you've got Adium and on Windows side you've got Trillian (and the open source Pidgin.) However, Macworld reports that the makers of Trillian are putting together an OS X version of Trillian's upcoming version 4 release. Cross-platform users, which multi-protocol IM client do you think is better? Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

You excited to try out Trillian on the Mac, or is the announcement a snoozer? (Because, let's face it, Adium's a looker.) Profess your IM loyalties in the comments.

Trillian chat client goes OS X [Macworld]

  • Michael Guest

    meebo.

    no installation and it is web based and it works.

  • Maxx Guest

    Pidgin - because I have found that Trillian moves too slow with new releases and features (it's been stuck on 3.1 for yonks now).

    Only problem with Pidgin is that it's plugins are still being worked on since the change from Gaim.

  • Hyperwolf Guest

    ADIUM... without which my life would be so much more complicated. It got here first and I like to show my loyalty unless... trillium can enable video on yahoo in which case I am so there.

