Battle of the Multi-Protocol IM Clients, Trillian vs. Adium

If you want to chat on several networks—like AIM, Yahoo Messenger and MSN—using one instant messenger client, on the Mac side you've got Adium and on Windows side you've got Trillian (and the open source Pidgin.) However, Macworld reports that the makers of Trillian are putting together an OS X version of Trillian's upcoming version 4 release. Cross-platform users, which multi-protocol IM client do you think is better? Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

You excited to try out Trillian on the Mac, or is the announcement a snoozer? (Because, let's face it, Adium's a looker.) Profess your IM loyalties in the comments.