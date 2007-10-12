Bake Your Own No-Knead Bread

Ever baked a fresh homemade loaf of bread? A "no-knead" bread recipe published in the NY Times last year is a super-simple method for even the biggest bread-baking newbs. The blogger at Apartment 2024 gave the recipe a try, and from the resulting mouth-watering photos the spur-of-the-moment project looks like it was a great success. All you need is flour, yeast, salt, cornmeal and about 24 hours. As the recipe's name promises, there's no kneading involved—time does all the work. For more scrumptious no-knead bread photos, check out the nokneadbread tag on Flickr.