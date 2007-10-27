Back Up Your Boot Camp Partition with Winclone

Mac OS X only: Afraid of screwing up your Boot Camp partition when you upgrade to Leopard? Free application WinClone images your Windows Boot Camp partition for easy restoration to the same or another partition, just in case. The Leopard upgrade shouldn't disturb your Boot Camp setup, but a backup image is nice insurance, especially if you want to resize the partitions on your Mac's drive. WinClone can image an XP or Vista Boot Camp install. As always, back up your important data before using WinClone, which is a free download for Mac only.