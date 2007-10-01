Back Up a Folder with Automator

Mac only: Add a "Back up this folder" item to Finder's context menu with a simple Automator workflow suggested by Mac OS X Hints. The workflow archives a selected folder's contents, renames the zip file with the date and time, and moves the archive to an external drive. While this method has some drawbacks for the power backer-upper, it's a good starter method for those of you just getting into regular backups. After the jump, see a screenshot of the workflow steps. As a big fan of automation, I've seen surprisingly few Automator workflows that seem useful, but this one is an exception. Still, for scripting backup jobs that connect to remote servers, rsync's still got my heart. You have any Automator workflows you can't live without? Tell us about 'em in the comments.