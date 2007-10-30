Auto-Hide Your Firefox Bookmarks Toolbar

Firefox only: Love the bookmarks toolbar but only want it there when you need it? Reader Andy writes in with a tweak that makes the toolbar hide automatically, unless you mouse over it (like auto-hiding your Windows taskbar or Mac Dock.) To turn on auto-hiding you have to edit your Firefox profile's copy of
userChrome.css Here's the code you need:
/* Pop-up bookmarks toolbar */ #PersonalToolbar {display: none;} #navigator-toolbox:hover > #PersonalToolbar {display: -moz-box;}
If you haven't edited
userChrome.css before, here's a primer on doing so. The ChromEdit Plus extension makes user-specific tweaks easier.
A few other bookmark toolbar tweaks:
- Disable the scrollbar by setting browser.tabs.tabsMinWidth to 0 in
about:config. (See more about this in our top Firefox 2 tweaks.)
- Use the Smart Bookmarks extension to use only icons and save space
- Organise your bookmarks into folders
For more space-saving, here's how to consolidate Firefox's chrome. Thanks, Andy!
I use the del.icio.us bookmark addon for firefox, is any anyway I could auto hide the del.icio.us bookmarks toolbar?