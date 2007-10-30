Auto-Hide Your Firefox Bookmarks Toolbar

Firefox only: Love the bookmarks toolbar but only want it there when you need it? Reader Andy writes in with a tweak that makes the toolbar hide automatically, unless you mouse over it (like auto-hiding your Windows taskbar or Mac Dock.) To turn on auto-hiding you have to edit your Firefox profile's copy of userChrome.css Here's the code you need:

/* Pop-up bookmarks toolbar */ #PersonalToolbar {display: none;} #navigator-toolbox:hover > #PersonalToolbar {display: -moz-box;}

If you haven't edited userChrome.css before, here's a primer on doing so. The ChromEdit Plus extension makes user-specific tweaks easier.

A few other bookmark toolbar tweaks:

Disable the scrollbar by setting browser.tabs.tabsMinWidth to 0 in about:config . (See more about this in our top Firefox 2 tweaks.)

to 0 in . (See more about this in our top Firefox 2 tweaks.) Use the Smart Bookmarks extension to use only icons and save space

Organise your bookmarks into folders

For more space-saving, here's how to consolidate Firefox's chrome. Thanks, Andy!