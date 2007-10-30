Auto-Hide Your Firefox Bookmarks Toolbar

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

autohidebookmarks.gif

Firefox only: Love the bookmarks toolbar but only want it there when you need it? Reader Andy writes in with a tweak that makes the toolbar hide automatically, unless you mouse over it (like auto-hiding your Windows taskbar or Mac Dock.) To turn on auto-hiding you have to edit your Firefox profile's copy of userChrome.css Here's the code you need:

/* Pop-up bookmarks toolbar */ #PersonalToolbar {display: none;} #navigator-toolbox:hover > #PersonalToolbar {display: -moz-box;}

If you haven't edited userChrome.css before, here's a primer on doing so. The ChromEdit Plus extension makes user-specific tweaks easier.

A few other bookmark toolbar tweaks:

For more space-saving, here's how to consolidate Firefox's chrome. Thanks, Andy!

Comments

  • yba Guest

    I use the del.icio.us bookmark addon for firefox, is any anyway I could auto hide the del.icio.us bookmarks toolbar?

    0
  • CesarSSb Guest

    Is there any way to use a keyboard shortcut instead?

    0
  • balcis Guest

    is there any way (code) to delay the hiding after "hover" is just finished.

    0

