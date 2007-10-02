Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Aussie auction site Oztion adds 100 point security

oztion.png Australian auction site Oztion has added a couple of security features to its site, including the ability to do a 100 point identity verification through Australia Post. I'm assuming this $20 service will be of most interest to people selling on the site. They've also added a free phone verification service for sellers, which is an automated phonecall which prompts you for a single use password which you enter at the site to complete the verification process. Oztion claims to be the second largest Australian auction site, with more than 1.2 million Australian visitors in August 2007, and 195,000 registered members in total. I have to admit I hadn't seen the site before, so I'd be interested to get feedback from readers who have used it.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles