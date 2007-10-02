Aussie auction site Oztion adds 100 point security

Australian auction site Oztion has added a couple of security features to its site, including the ability to do a 100 point identity verification through Australia Post. I'm assuming this $20 service will be of most interest to people selling on the site. They've also added a free phone verification service for sellers, which is an automated phonecall which prompts you for a single use password which you enter at the site to complete the verification process. Oztion claims to be the second largest Australian auction site, with more than 1.2 million Australian visitors in August 2007, and 195,000 registered members in total. I have to admit I hadn't seen the site before, so I'd be interested to get feedback from readers who have used it.