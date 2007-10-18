Asus Linux mini-laptop

Like a few geeks I know, I pricked up my ears when I first heard about Asus' Linux-based mini-laptop, the Eee PC. The sub-1kg, 7 inch laptop is launching in North America in a few weeks, and is expected to sell for between $US300 and $400 depending on configuration. While the specs haven't been confirmed, if they follow those on the ASUS global website, the top end model will feature an 8GB solid-state drive, 1GB of RAM, a built-in webcam, and up to 3.5-hour battery life.

The CNET writeup points out that ASUS is trying to position the Eee PC as a web surfing 'gadget' rather than a fully fledged PC: "The emphasis is on a simplified interface that lets users access e-mail, send text messages, and share files."

But the writer adds what I suspect a few Linux geeks will be thinking: "Add in your favorite Webware, and it's possible you might not even need a full-fledged laptop."

I haven't yet been able to find out *which* flavour of Linux it's running, or when we'll see them in Australia, but I'm looking forward to checking it out. (Photo: Asus)

Asus officially announces Eee PC [CNET]