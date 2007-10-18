Asus Linux mini-laptop

Like a few geeks I know, I pricked up my ears when I first heard about Asus' Linux-based mini-laptop, the Eee PC. The sub-1kg, 7 inch laptop is launching in North America in a few weeks, and is expected to sell for between $US300 and $400 depending on configuration. While the specs haven't been confirmed, if they follow those on the ASUS global website, the top end model will feature an 8GB solid-state drive, 1GB of RAM, a built-in webcam, and up to 3.5-hour battery life.
The CNET writeup points out that ASUS is trying to position the Eee PC as a web surfing 'gadget' rather than a fully fledged PC: "The emphasis is on a simplified interface that lets users access e-mail, send text messages, and share files."
But the writer adds what I suspect a few Linux geeks will be thinking: "Add in your favorite Webware, and it's possible you might not even need a full-fledged laptop."
I haven't yet been able to find out *which* flavour of Linux it's running, or when we'll see them in Australia, but I'm looking forward to checking it out. (Photo: Asus)
I've seen one of these in the wild in Brisbane, QLD Australia. Clive Petersens is selling them for $400.
I'd want to be able to hack it if I bought it. I didn't pay much attention to it's extra bits and pieces, but I couldn't find anywhere to run a terminal window in the existing OS. That would have to change if I was going to consider purchasing it.