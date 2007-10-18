Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Asus Linux mini-laptop

eeepc.pngLike a few geeks I know, I pricked up my ears when I first heard about Asus' Linux-based mini-laptop, the Eee PC.  The sub-1kg, 7 inch laptop is launching in North America in a few weeks, and is expected to sell for between $US300 and $400 depending on configuration. While the specs haven't been confirmed, if they follow those on the ASUS global website, the top end model will feature an 8GB solid-state drive, 1GB of RAM, a built-in webcam, and up to 3.5-hour battery life.

The CNET writeup points out that ASUS is trying to position the Eee PC as a web surfing 'gadget' rather than a fully fledged PC: "The emphasis is on a simplified interface that lets users access e-mail, send text messages, and share files."

But the writer adds what I suspect a few  Linux geeks will be thinking: "Add in your favorite Webware, and it's possible you might not even need a full-fledged laptop."

I haven't yet been able to find out *which* flavour of Linux it's running, or when we'll see them in Australia, but I'm looking forward to checking it out. (Photo: Asus) 

 Asus officially announces Eee PC [CNET]

  • michaelphipps @Michael Phipps

    I've seen one of these in the wild in Brisbane, QLD Australia. Clive Petersens is selling them for $400.

    I'd want to be able to hack it if I bought it. I didn't pay much attention to it's extra bits and pieces, but I couldn't find anywhere to run a terminal window in the existing OS. That would have to change if I was going to consider purchasing it.

    0
  • Garratt Guest

    I know what you mean Micheal, but by terminal it seems to imply you know about linux operating systems, but know little about the KDE environment, which is really contradicting considering the 2 most widely used environments are KDE and gnome.
    All linux OS's that I am aware of have access to terminal. In KDE it's usually in one of a few places applications > system tools > accessories. Just like any laptop this can run any operating system, even vista...The real question is whether or not they will bring out an EEEPc with a better hard-rive, because at the moment it's pretty much just a glorified USB Flash (thumb-stick) with keyboard and screen. I would like to see some decent implementations of micro hDD's you see in typical laptops today.

    0

