Are You More Or Less Productive When Your Internet Goes Down?

It's sometimes hard to believe we've come this far, but a good portion of workers now rely on the internet to keep up with their daily grind—which means that when the internet goes down, your work can come to a screeching halt. All of the information you count on pulling from Gmail, all of your quick research lookups on Wikipedia—they're all out the window. For weblog Web Worker Daily, a downed internet connection means an opportunity to do a tonne of work:
For me, my most productive times come when my Internet is down for a morning or afternoon. I crank out a whole boatload of work. I hate every minute of it, of course, because I can't check email or my blog comments, but I ... manage. And I force myself to do work.
