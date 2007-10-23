Archive All Your Cell Phone Calls with SmartJournal

Windows only: Freeware application SmartJournal archives your Windows Mobile cell phone's call history—including incoming, outgoing, and missed calls—with Outlook's Journal, a lesser-known feature of the popular email client. After you've installed SmartJournal (which is in German—though that shouldn't affect any operation, since its actions are all behind the scenes), the program runs alongside ActiveSync and writes the phone number, the type of call (incoming, outgoing, missed), date, duration, and name of contact (when available) to the Outlook Journal. SmartJournal is freeware, Windows only, requires a Windows Mobile phone. My Windows Mobile device is on the fritz so I was unable to test this, but if you give it a try, let us know how it worked for you in the comments.