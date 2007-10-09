AppSnap Updates Your Existing Software Versions

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

appsnap.png

Windows only: Previously-mentioned auto software updater AppSnap can now detect what applications already exist on your system and check for new versions online in one click. AppSnap comes with a fabulous list of free software built in. You check off the ones you want and AppSnap downloads and installs them for you. That's great for building new systems, but now AppSnap can find apps already installed on your machine, let you know which ones have a new version available for download online, and upgrade them in one shot. Two thumbs up. AppSnap is a free download for Windows only. Thanks, DarthTealc!

AppSnap

