Upgrade Your iPod Video to an iPod Classic



While Microsoft decided that old Zunes are getting all the feature updates of the new and improved Zune, Apple left iPod video owners out in the cold with the new iPod classic user interface. Why? Presumably your old money is getting dirty, and Apple would prefer to have your shinier, newer money. If you'd like the new iPod classic interface but you'd very much like to keep your new money, head over to DrivenDesign and download the modified iPod classic for iPod video firmware. The new firmware (obviously) isn't Apple-supported, and it's missing a feature here and there (namely Cover Flow), but it's getting frequent updates and looks promising. My latest classic-style iPod is an aged 3G, so I was unable to give this one a full test. If you try it out, let us know how it worked for you in the comments.