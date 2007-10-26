Apple dumps iPhone note synching from Leopard

I won't go on at length, since we don't have the iPhone here yet anyway, but productivity geeks might be interested to know that Apple seems to have removed iPhone note synching from its new OS, Leopard. Ars Technica pointed out that Apple's Leopard features website had dropped the section detailing how Notes would sync from the iPhone into Mail.app's Notes and Gizmodo's live blogging review of Leopard confirmed that feature isn't in the new OS.

Leopard backpedals again: No more iPhone note synching [Ars Technica]