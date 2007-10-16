Apple has confirmed that Leopard will go on sale in 10 days on October 26, for $158. Features of the new version of OSX include a new desktop; a new way to access files from the Dock; a redesigned Finder that lets users quickly browse and share files between multiple Macs; Quick Look, a new way to instantly see files without opening an application; Spaces, a tool for creating groups of applications and instantly switching between them; and Time Machine, which lets you perform automatic backups. Pre-order at the Apple Store now.