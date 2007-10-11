Windows Mobile: Open web pages in tabs, remember closed tabs and URLs and get full-screen browsing with Web View, a free add-on for Internet Explorer Mobile (formerly Pocket IE). In addition to standard tab functions, Web View also adds common navigation buttons (back, forward, refresh and stop) and allows for page source viewing. For those not willing to part with their hard-earned cash for Opera Mobile, this plus pRSS Reader can make browsing in Windows Mobile more tolerable. Web View is a free download that requires Windows Mobile 5.0 and Microsoft .NET Compact Framework 2.0.
Add Tabs To IE Mobile With Web Viewer
