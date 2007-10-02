Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Add Smooth Transitions and Slide Effects with KeyJnote

keyjnotetrans.jpg Windows/Mac/Linux: Open source presentation viewer KeyJNote adds slick transitions to your slideshow plus other useful features, like tabbing between slide thumbnails and highlighting parts of the screen while you present. KeyJNote is not a slide editor or creator, mind you—to use it, you must export an existing presentation to PDF or image files and pass them to the KeyJNote command like this: keyjnote.exe lifehacks101.pdf. (Oh yeah, did I mention its a command line utility?) Running keyjnote.exe -h reveals more program options, like displaying a presentation timer progress bar on the slide itself and setting transition times, too. KeyJNote is a free download for all platforms. Thanks, LaneLester!

KeyJnote [Sourceforge]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles