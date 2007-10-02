Add Smooth Transitions and Slide Effects with KeyJnote

Windows/Mac/Linux: Open source presentation viewer KeyJNote adds slick transitions to your slideshow plus other useful features, like tabbing between slide thumbnails and highlighting parts of the screen while you present. KeyJNote is not a slide editor or creator, mind you—to use it, you must export an existing presentation to PDF or image files and pass them to the KeyJNote command like this: keyjnote.exe lifehacks101.pdf . (Oh yeah, did I mention its a command line utility?) Running keyjnote.exe -h reveals more program options, like displaying a presentation timer progress bar on the slide itself and setting transition times, too. KeyJNote is a free download for all platforms. Thanks, LaneLester!