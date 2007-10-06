Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Add Items to Gcal with a Phone Call using Jott to Google Calendar

gcal.png

US-centric: Schedule and access your upcoming appointments in Google Calendar with the ease of a phone call with web application Jott to Google Calendar. Once Jott2Gcal is set up, you can dial your Jott number and say something like, "Dinner with Gina tomorrow at 8:30pm" and it should automatically be added to your calendar. Likewise, if you were to call and say, "Get events from 10/5/2007 through 10/10/2007," you should get an email (and SMS message, depending on your settings) listing your events. We were desperate for a similar Gcal solution when PingMe integrated with Jott, and Jott2Gcal answers that call. AU - Jott is available in US and Canada only, sorry guys!

Add to Google Calendar by Talking Into Your Cell [Grinn.net]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles