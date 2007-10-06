Add Items to Gcal with a Phone Call using Jott to Google Calendar

US-centric: Schedule and access your upcoming appointments in Google Calendar with the ease of a phone call with web application Jott to Google Calendar. Once Jott2Gcal is set up, you can dial your Jott number and say something like, "Dinner with Gina tomorrow at 8:30pm" and it should automatically be added to your calendar. Likewise, if you were to call and say, "Get events from 10/5/2007 through 10/10/2007," you should get an email (and SMS message, depending on your settings) listing your events. We were desperate for a similar Gcal solution when PingMe integrated with Jott, and Jott2Gcal answers that call. AU - Jott is available in US and Canada only, sorry guys!