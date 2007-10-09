Add Desktop Gadgets to iGoogle

Windows only: Google Desktop users can now add some of their favourite gadgets and sidebar applets to their personalised iGoogle home pages as well. That means being able to play music, monitor system performance or even check wireless signal strength from your browser. The latest (still beta) release of Google Desktop also includes better Outlook search compatibility, multiple gadget instances and a polished look for the search box. Google Desktop is also available for Mac and Linux, but the desktop-to-iGoogle gadgets appear to be only working for XP/Vista/2000 users at the moment.