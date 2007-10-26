Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Add Custom Right-Click Options With Nautilus-actions

nautilus-actions_crop.pngLinux only: Automate frequent tasks and avoid unnecessary program hunting with Nautilus-actions, a free extension that adds file-specific options to the right-click menu. Those with a little script know-how can easily hack together their own automators, but some of the freely available actions include resizing and emailing pictures, file conversion and renaming and even a helpful "shredder"—the kind that erases and overwrites a file 10 times to make it unrecoverable. We've previously offered similar extensions, but Nautilus-actions allows you to pick and choose extensions, some with helpful interfaces, that mesh with your other right-click hacks. Nautilus-actions is a free download (available in many standard repositories, including Ubuntu and Red Hat) and requires Gnome and Nautilus. Some plug-ins may require additional scripting packages.

Nautilus-actions [via Linux.com]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles