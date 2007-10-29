Everyone has their everyday tasks that just need to get done, and it's a good idea to set up some kind of system in order to accomplish these. However, the "big projects" can get lost in the shuffle. Productivity blogger Cal Newport suggests setting up a system that helps you get a bigger picture of what you are trying to get done—in other words, your life goals versus your everyday goals. Instead of being task-centric, his focus is completion-centric: a list of really big projects that will probably take a lot of time and effort to finish in addition to your everyday to-do list. Completing tasks on this list will potentially give you a larger sense of accomplishment. How do you handle the big picture tasks? Let's hear in the comments.
Accomplish the Big Tasks Along With The Everyday Ones
