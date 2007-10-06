Access Webapps in a Distraction-Free Browser with WebRunner

Windows/Mac/Linux: Mozilla's new stripped-down browser WebRunner offers distraction-free access to specific web applications (like Gmail), and integrates them into the desktop with an easy launch shortcut:
WebRunner is based on a concept called Site Specific Browsers (SSB). An SSB is an application with an embedded browser designed to work exclusively with a single web application. It's doesn't have the menus, toolbars and accoutrements of a normal web browser. Some people have called it a "distraction free browser" because none of the typical browser chrome is used.
Once you download WebRunner, you can grab a special .WEBAPP file (like gmail.webapp, gcalendar.webapp, or facebook.webapp) which is basically a glorified bookmark. Double-click on it and WebRunner launches with that specific web application loaded. Once you're in WebRunner, click on the options menu (lower right corner) to create a custom desktop shortcut to that webapp as if it were desktop software. WebRunner's concept is interesting for sure but less useful to those of us who have a full-on browser like Firefox open all day long anyway. WebRunner is a free download for Windows, Mac, or Linux.
