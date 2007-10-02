Access GCal from the Command Line

Command line lovers who want to move on from our beloved Remind, a new Google Code project called gcalcli offers a command line interface to GCal. While you're spending time in the terminal, list your Google calendars, cron reminders, quick add new events and get the day's agenda with gcalcli, which requires a bit of Python know-how to get working (mostly setting up dependent packages). Once gcalcli's working, you could embed your calendar on your desktop with a utility like GeekTool (Mac) or Conky, too.