A simple translation tool for your website

Here's a tip from the Plasticmind blog which takes the fun of online translation tools (hello Babelfish!) and lets you put a tool on your website to let readers translate it into their native language. The tool uses Google Translate, and the author does warn that it is a 'quick and dirty' translation only. He also points out that it doesn't play well with flash, or some positioned elements - so proceed with caution.

