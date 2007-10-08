A pre-call and post-call sales checklist

Smart Company's Sell Like a Woman blog has a checklist for sales people to use when making sales calls. The pre-call tips can help you organise your thoughts and plan before lifting the phone, while the post-call checklist can help plan your next step with that customer, and also help you improve your game overall.

While it's sales focused, the checklist could be tweaked for people in other professions who make a lot of information-gathering phone calls (like me!)

