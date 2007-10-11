A First Look at eBay Desktop

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

ebay.pngThe popular eBay auction site is now accessible from a desktop application. With eBay Desktop, you can interact with the auction site normally with the added benefit of having powerful tools on hand in a very lightweight application. Most significantly, eBay Desktop updates listing data and the time remaining for auctions in real time. After the jump, let's take a look at some of the new features of eBay Desktop. Note: eBay Desktop requires Adobe AIR, a cross-OS runtime environment that runs rich internet applications on the desktop.

By and large, eBay Desktop is a step in the right direction to bring products one step closer and easier for purchase. For a brand new app, eBay Desktop is pretty nifty and works well—I'd use it instead of the web site itself. What other eBay tools have you found invaluable? Share them in the comments.

eBay Desktop Adobe AIR

