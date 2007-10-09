APC magazine has a writeup of Adobe's cross-platform runtime, AIR, which looks at eBay's beta version of eBay Desktop based on Adobe AIR (its verdict: less annoying that eBay's website) and a number of other applications which have been written for AIR, including:
- Arise - a news aggregator;
- Bee - a desktop blog editor which integrates with WordPress and Flickr;
- Fresh - an RSS feeder created using AJAX;
- MapCache - a map/direction system using Yahoo! Map Web Services;
- Podcast Player;
- RoadFinder which combines Google Maps and Yahoo! Maps.
A breath of (Adobe) AIR [APC magazine]
