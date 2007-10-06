Reader Peggy has posted a few tips for curbing the snacking habit. I already have a few of these up and running (having healthy snacks on hand for example - bananas, low fat fruit yoghurt and raw cashews are my everyday snacks) but a couple of these look like they'll be handy. Number 6 - 'just buy what you need and no more' is a biggie for me - I find it much easier to exercise will power while grocery shopping than when there's an open block of chocolate in the pantry! I also need to remind the staff at Monarch's bakery in St Kilda that when I say a small piece of chocolate Kugelhopf, I really only want a small piece. Damn it. :) Thanks for the tips, Peggy!

6 simple tips to help you snack less