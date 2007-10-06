6 Rules for Dealing With Habits vs. Tasks

Zen Habits had a thought provoking post on the differences between habits and tasks, and how and when you might include habits (or tasks-you-want-to-become-habits) on your to do list. The thing I really appreciated about this post was the idea of identifying or choosing 'triggers' for habitual behaviour:
"I wake up at 4 a.m., after being triggered by an alarm clock. My getting up triggers my habit of starting my coffee and drinking water. Now, Iâ€™m using the drinking water as a trigger to exercise."
That gave me a "lightbulb over the head" moment, and an idea for training myself to exercise every day, rather than just three days a week. Yay!
