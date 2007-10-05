5 Great (And Free) Games You’re Not Playing Now

If, like me, you've witnessed a slew of your friends become addicted to playing Scrabble on Facebook (search for the Scrabulous application to get started), you know that online games have taken off in a big way lately. Digg turned up this post recommending five free games, all Flash-based, which can be played in your web browser. Check the comments for a few more reader recommendations - I have to admit I'm intrigued by the description of Kingdom of Loathing.
Timewasters, sure. But they're free - think of the money you'll save from not buying the lastest Star Wars Lego game. ;)
oops, the link to GigaOm actually points to Kingdom of Loathing again :)
My worst most dangerous time wasting online game is Dice Wars - kinda Risk-ish game, where you try and take over the whole board by rolling your stacks of dice against multiple AI opponents. I think there's a multiplayer version around too, but too many people just drop out when they start to lose, so it becomes un-fun pretty quick.