If, like me, you've witnessed a slew of your friends become addicted to playing Scrabble on Facebook (search for the Scrabulous application to get started), you know that online games have taken off in a big way lately. Digg turned up this post recommending five free games, all Flash-based, which can be played in your web browser. Check the comments for a few more reader recommendations - I have to admit I'm intrigued by the description of Kingdom of Loathing.

Timewasters, sure. But they're free - think of the money you'll save from not buying the lastest Star Wars Lego game. ;)

5 Great (And Free) Games You’re Not Playing Now [GigaOM]