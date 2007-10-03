3 Network to offer Skype 3G phone

ZDNet reports today that the 3 network will launch a Skype 3G phone on the Australian market in December.
The Skype phones will offer free calls and SMS between Skype users, and normal 3 rates for other calls. The handset will have a dedicated Skype button. Local pricing hasn't been announced, although the model launching in the UK this week costs around $120.
I hope their coverage is upto it and they don't charge you a fortune if you stray onto telstras network. This could the achilles heal.
I have fring on my phone and it does skype over wifi for free already on three...