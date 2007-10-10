10 Useful Flickr Greasemonkey Scripts

Power up your Flickr account with the Digital Photography School weblog's helpful roundup of 10 Greasemonkey extensions that take some of the irk out of Flickr. A few could be real time-savers, including a Flickr mail manager and a multi-group submission tool—but I'm particularly partial to the Auto Page script, which automatically loads new pages of a photostream Google Reader-style when you scroll to the bottom of the current page—meaning you don't need to click the Next button. All the scripts require Firefox and the Greasemonkey extension. For even more Flickr streamlining through the power of Firefox, check out Gina's Better Flickr extension. Screenshot by steeev.