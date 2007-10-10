The Make Use of blog has an article today entitled 10 Free Microsoft Apps That Don't Suck. The list includes the forthcoming Windows Live online Office suite, the Windows Live safety scanner, the search tool Tafiti (which runs on Silverlight).

I have to admit there were a couple of apps mentioned which I haven't tried and may be worth a look, including Win XP Powertoys, FolderShare and the SysInternals Suite.

So have you tried any of the apps on this list? What do you reckon - worth trying?

