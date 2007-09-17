Yahoo hack day spawns new features

Wired's Compiler blog tells us that Yahoo has launched two new features - Shop by Color and MapMixer - which came to life from an internal staff 'hack day'.

The new features were written up in a Yahoo blogpost here.

Shop by Color adds a colour picker to Yahoo Shopping so users can filter search results according to colour. Given the fact that since Google Maps the online community has gone map crazy, the second feature may be of more interest...

Yahoo's blog says MapMixer "allows other maps to be layered over a Yahoo! Map to show additional detail of a location. Now you can mix together the detail of a point-of-interest map â€” such as airports, college campuses, sports arenas, historic maps â€” with the web functionality offered by Yahoo! Maps."

Yahoo Hack Day Tools Make The Big Time