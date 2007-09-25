Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Write Specific Yet Concise To-Dos for Your Future Self

to-do-list.png Writing tasks for our to-do lists, we often err in one of two directions: either your tasks are too scarce on details or they're chock-full of way too much information. Blogger Ethan Schoonover suggests writing down tasks as though you're delegating them to someone you know in order to write succinct but complete tasks.

The secret to all this is that, when you are writing down your deferred tasks "normally," in truth you're actually delegating but you just don't realise it. You are simply delegating to your future self. The problem is that, in our present-self state of mind when planning tasks, we are filling in the gaps in our writing with present-knowledge.

This knowledge fades quickly and by the time our future-self picks up the work, the mortar of that transient information has dissolved, turning what seemed to be a solid, actionable task into an unclear jumble of words.

If you've ever come back to a to-do list full of three to four-word tasks you wrote down a week or so ago that mean absolutely nothing to you now, you understand why writing tasks as though you're delegating to a future self can really help you put together a more useful to-do list. If you've got your own tricks for writing brief-yet-complete tasks, let's hear them in the comments.

Dear Me: Get to work [43 Folders]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
affiliate air-conditioners au deals feature

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles