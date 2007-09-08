Windows and Linux Terminal Performance Comparison

The Martin Ankerl weblog performance-tested many popular terminal applications on their text through capabilities (the time it takes to load and display the full content of a very large text file) to find out which terminal application is the fastest and which is best for low performance PCs. The terminal apps tested include the Windows Command Prompt, PuTTY, gnome-terminal, konsole, aterm, wterm, xterm and Eterm. Spoiler alert: The fastest terminal benchmarked was gnome-terminal (followed closely by konsole). PuTTY came in at a distant 30th place and the Windows Command Prompt rolled in at disappointing 35th.