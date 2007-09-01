Win at Carnival Games

Unlock the many secrets of carnival games with the guide from Blifaloo.com and stop emptying your wallet to win a $.30 stuffed animal for your girlfriend. Blifaloo.com covers all the carny games you know and love like the rope ladder, ring toss, balloon dart throw, basket toss, coin toss, milk bottle throw and more.

Rope Ladder The trick to climbing carnival rope ladders is to completely ignore the "rungs" and only use the outside ropes to climb on. While applying equal pressure with your right foot and left arm, move your left foot and right arm at the same time. Then do the same thing with the opposite limbs—shimmying yourself up the ladder.

This guide would have been incredibly useful in my youth. Any carnival game hustlers out there? What's your game and what trick do you use to win every time? Share in the comments.