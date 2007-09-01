Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Win at Carnival Games

Star.png Unlock the many secrets of carnival games with the guide from Blifaloo.com and stop emptying your wallet to win a $.30 stuffed animal for your girlfriend. Blifaloo.com covers all the carny games you know and love like the rope ladder, ring toss, balloon dart throw, basket toss, coin toss, milk bottle throw and more.

Rope Ladder The trick to climbing carnival rope ladders is to completely ignore the "rungs" and only use the outside ropes to climb on.

While applying equal pressure with your right foot and left arm, move your left foot and right arm at the same time. Then do the same thing with the opposite limbs—shimmying yourself up the ladder.

This guide would have been incredibly useful in my youth. Any carnival game hustlers out there? What's your game and what trick do you use to win every time? Share in the comments.

How To Beat Carnival Games [Blifaloo.com]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
affiliate air-conditioners au deals feature

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles