We've covered hundreds of tools to capture and manage your digital "stuff" over the years: to-do lists, email systems, calendars, photo managers, web clippings, passwords, bookmarks list. But after the parade of the new dies down, you stick with the system that works best for you. So we want to know: where do you store your digital stuff? What are your trusty shelves for stowing away the bits of information that run your life? Let us know in the comments.