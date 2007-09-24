Where Do You Sell Your Stuff Online?

Finance blogger Cady describes how she made extra cash selling her unlistened-to CDs on Amazon Marketplace. The return isn't stellar, but it's still found money:

Although I'm losing in double-digits percentage-wise on commission, fees and shipping, I've gained about $160 I didn't have otherwise. Those discs were just sitting there, and I'd have had to put out quite a bit of effort without using Amazon to turn that stack of 28 CDs into $160. I wouldn't have made $6 per disk at a yard sale. I've tried visiting local used CD shops and I get maybe a $1 a disk if I'm lucky.

